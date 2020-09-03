Idaho Politics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Nationwide, states are facing a shortage of poll workers to assist with elections in November.

Some areas in east Idaho are experiencing the hit.

Local election officials are making a recruitment plan.

Election officials say a lot of poll workers are older volunteers who are at higher risk for coronavirus.

They are seeing this group of workers are hesitant to help and have canceled plans to work on Election Day.

The Bonneville County Elections Office tells us they are seeing a new crowd of volunteers stepping up to ensure polling places are available in the community.

In some cases, they are seeing local businesses making deal or arrangements with employees making them available to work the polls on Election day.

Brenda Prudent Bonneville County Election Supervisor tells us there are a lot of major changes this year, and understaffed polling places can be the difference between a smooth election.

“it’s an unusual year, there’s a lot of unknown factors out there. With the illness that we’re battling, as well as this being the largest election probably in the history of Bonneville county and maybe in the United States,” said Prudent.

We are told the equirements to become a poll worker-volunteer in Bonneville County you must be trustworthy and reliable.

When and if recruited they will be sworn in and trained when as they come in for the position.