IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County law enforcement invites the public to pay tribute to Idaho’s fallen heroes.

The annual memorial service recognizes fallen officers in the respective Bonneville County police departments and sheriff’s department.

The public is invited to join the department at 6 p.m. on May 20 to pay their respects to fallen officers.

