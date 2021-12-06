BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission has invited four applicants to interview for the Bonneville County Magistrate position to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of the Judge L. March Riddoch.

The candidates who will be interviewed for Bonneville County are:

Daniel R. Clark, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Jordan S. Crane, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Scott J. Davis, Caldwell, Idaho

Brendon C. Taylor, Pocatello, Idaho

The commission has also invited four applicants to interview for the Jefferson County Magistrate position to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of the Judge Robert L. Crowley.

The candidates who will be interviewed for Jefferson County are:

Paul G. Butikofer, Rigby, Idaho

Daniel R. Clark, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Penelope North-Shaul, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Brendon C. Taylor, Pocatello, Idaho

Interviews for the for both counties will be held on Dec. 17 beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Ammon Field Office, located at 3570 E. Lincoln Rd., Ammon, Idaho. These interviews are open to the public; however, space may be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Attendees must comply with social distancing guidelines as described in paragraph 7 of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Stay Healthy Order dated May 30, 2020.

The commission will deliberate in executive session immediately following the interviews.

The post Bonneville County, Jefferson County Magistrate Judge candidates to be interviewed appeared first on Local News 8.