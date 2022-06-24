BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two new libraries will soon be open around Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Library District announced it has two locations for new libraries.

They are remodeling a 7,000 square foot space on 25th East at the Teton Spectrum in Ammon. It’s where Lane Bryant was once located next to Bed Bath & Beyond and Deseret Book.

The address is 3015 South 25th EastAmmon, ID 83406.

They will also be leasing a 1,300 square foot space 250 S Skyline Drive STE 6 which is near Albertsons on Broadway.

They say this location will help many people who were concerned the Ammon location was too far away for those living on the west side.

Both location are expected to be open by Oct. 1.

The post Bonneville County Library to open 2 new locations appeared first on Local News 8.