BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – In May of this year, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received reports from Child Protective Services (CPS) of possible sexual abuse of a juvenile female by her father, 54-year-old Robert L. Bluhm.

Deputies began an investigation, ultimately collaborating with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office where similar reports of abuse had also been made.

Bluhm was employed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office from June of 2002 until he resigned in June of 2012.

Due to the circumstances, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was asked to take lead on the investigation with the assistance of the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association.

The investigation identified incidents of alleged inappropriate sexual activity that had taken place over the last year.

On Monday, investigators contacted Bluhm at his residence in Bonneville County and placed him under arrest for lewd conduct.

Bluhm is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail pending further court proceedings.

The case is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

