IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A large number of attorneys are leaving the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. Nine out of the 10 deputy prosecutors have left or plan to leave the office in the coming month.

In an email to local law enforcement, county prosecutor Alayne Bean wrote:

“Because of the loss of people, we will soon be forced to operate on a skeleton crew. We are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of PC (probable cause) arrests. This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need.”

Some members of the community are worried this could lead to an increase in crime.

Randy Neal, the Republican nominee running unopposed for county prosecutor, says he and Bean have been working together toward this transition.

He does not see the shortage of attorneys as a long-term issue.

“I don’t foresee it to be having a long-term effect, and I certainly don’t see any criminal benefiting from it,” Neal said. “If we have to delay things, I mean that that means some of these guys are going to sit in jail longer than as opposed to them getting some benefit out of it.”

Bean gave us a statement through email.

“My office continues to actively prosecute crime in Bonneville County. My request to law enforcement was simply that they temporarily consider utilizing the option of having my office review the case first and then submit it for judicial review rather than arresting, but only in certain types of cases that would not impact public safety. rest assured, those who commit crimes in Bonneville County will be prosecuted,” Bean wrote.

The office has already made several temporary hires in July. Prosecutor Bean is currently reaching out to other attorneys to fill the gaps.

Canyon and Bannock County have offered the help of their office’s attorneys.

