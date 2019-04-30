Bonneville County Prosecutor warns about child predator tactics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark is warnings parents and children about tactics used by predators to groom children.

“Grooming by definition is a process and offender will go through in order to put himself in a position to molest a child,” Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark told KID NewsRadio. “You can do that in plain sight, so to speak. You can do that in a way that no one’s the wiser, that secrets are kept, that individuals are trusting and allow it to go on without others even knowing.”

The impact of those techniques recently hit the spotlight after Netflix released the documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight detailing the story of Pocatello-native Jan Broberg’s two-time abduction by a family friend. In the documentary, Broberg and her family describe a story where Robert Berchtold manipulated the family and brainwashed Jan to engage in sexual relations with him to save the planet.

Berchtold later returned with Broberg and faced minimal consequences, setting him up for a future, second kidnapping.

“I was found the first time and brought home, by the FBI, and not telling anybody what happened,” Broberg said. “For 20 months after the first kidnapping, he’s coming to church with his family every Sunday. He’s not in jail. Everybody’s patting him on the back, they are asking him how he’s doing, you know, if he’s okay, they know he’s had a mental breakdown. I mean, he’s got the story, everybody loves this guy, he’s been a businessman, you know, he’s the Pied Piper.”

Clark says though time has passed since Broberg’s kidnappings and assaults, the strategies employed by child predators have not changed.

“Obviously, this is a story where the grooming process is employed and it’s just an epic proportion,” Clark said. “But, I’ve seen this play out in a much smaller scale, time and time again, hundreds of cases, where these exact same tactics are used.”

The tactics, Clark said, include:

1. Identifying and Targeting the Victim

2. Gaining Trust and Access

3. Playing a Role in the Child’s Life

4. Isolating the Child

5. Creating Secrecy around the Relationship

6. Initiating Sexual Contact

7. Controlling the Relationship

Grooming a child takes time, Clark added, and when the predator has accomplished their goal many times the child finds it difficult to view the offender as a criminal.

“It is not uncommon for me to have a child tell the jury at trial that they love the offender,” Clark said. “In fact, it’s happened almost every time where the victim has said, ‘I love the offender.'”

Parents can guard against grooming by setting healthy boundaries for their children and ensuring those boundaries are honored by everyone in the child’s life. Additionally, Clark said, communities, families and individuals need to talk about the dangers and signs of grooming more openly.

“We’re shining a light on it,” Clark said. “We’re discussing it more. People are becoming more aware. Organizations like Building Hope Today are educating people on this and focusing on this. It’s no longer that secret family issue that no one talks about.”

