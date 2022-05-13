BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on Hwy 26 (Approx. Mile Post 356) East of Ririe.

At 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, dispatch received a report of what appeared to be a deceased subject near a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

A large portion of the Rest Area is closed at this time whiled detectives collect evidence and process the scene.

The Bonneville County Coroners Office is also assisting at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area between 4:30 p.m Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday morning to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200, report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org or on the P3tips app on your mobile device, or contact the Idaho Fusion Center Tipline at 1-833-445-2092.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be updated at a later time.

The post Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death appeared first on Local News 8.