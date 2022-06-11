BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday, the public got a rare look at the inner workings of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies and Sargents got to display their talents while looking for new recruits.

The open house included an in-depth tour of the jail. It showed where inmates stay, deputies work, and how they keep both safes in tense situations.

Lt. Brian Johnson showed visitors what they do when a fight happens or an inmate is a danger to themselves or others.

“I have a full gage option with a beanbag reject right here that comes out at about 3.54 feet per second,” said Lt. Johnson while pointing to a large non-lethal projectile launcher. “And then I have our newest option in the 40-millimeter projectile launcher launches this little blue foam projectile at specific target zones on our inmates.”

The Luitenents showed the group how they would respond to a threat with the launchers to keep themselves and the inmates safe.

But there is much more to the job than just keeping inmates out of trouble

Deputies also work with contractors to provide different programs for the inmates. For example, the new “Wood Pilot Program”. Which helps inmates have better opportunities after they’re released.

“It is a very intensive program that is built to go to classes, training, and reconditioning where you have to have your life set up,” said Sgt. Matt Westfall. “You have to have an account set of housing set up and you continue with the program. And even after it’s done, it is shown to be a very, very large benefit for everyone throughout the state who comes to be part of the program and get back into society.”

While the open house is over, the Sheriff’s office is still looking for a diverse set of recruits.

“There’s a lot of different specialties that you can get involved in,” said Sheriff Sam Hulse. “There’s a lot of excitement in our career and a lot of good things that you can do to make the community a better place to live, work and play.”

Apply for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office, HERE.

