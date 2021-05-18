IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office hosted a press conference on Monday to discuss upcoming training and information that is being offered to first responders, military veterans, community leaders and more.

The training will take place from May 24-28. The week-long training is being led by a collaborative effort from Courageous Survival, the Idaho American Legion, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Idaho), among others.

With an increase in officer-involved shootings and in light of the school shooting in Rigby, community leaders believed now is the time to take on the issue.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“As evidenced in Rigby, the training paid off,” said Upper Valley Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Kimber Janes. “However, what our community in Jefferson County is learning and the other agencies around us and counties is that the incident itself is a sprint. The recovery is the marathon, and it’s a marathon we haven’t trained for.”

Community leaders say if you are dealing with any mental health struggles, you are not alone and it isn’t a sign of weakness.

“You can receive this kind of resource, or this counseling, or this peer support, and still be every bit a strong individual that you aspire to be.” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Local authorities are also advocating that it’s never too late to reach out for help.

“There are resources out there that are available,” said Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse. “If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide, if you feel like you don’t matter, there are resources available in the community that we can connect you with and get you the help that you need.”

The majority of the training sessions will take place at the American Legion Hall on 485 Constitution Way in Idaho Falls. For more information on the training sessions, visit here.

The post Bonneville County to host mental health training appeared first on Local News 8.