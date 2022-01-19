BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Treasurer Mark Hansen has decided not to seek re-election.

He said in a statement, the time has come to pursue other endeavors and said serving the public has been one of his greatest pleasures.

After careful consideration I hereby announce that I will not be seeking re-election as Bonneville County Treasurer. The time has come to pursue other endeavors. It has indeed been one of my greatest pleasures to serve the public in this capacity. I express my deepest appreciation for the support that has been extended to me over the years. To the citizens of Bonneville County I wish a bright and prosperous future.

