AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A teenage male was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after suffering a gun-shot wound.

Bonneville County Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Eagle Drive at approximately 3:40 a.m.

Detectives have recovered the firearm believed to have caused the injury. They are investigating and talking to witnesses.

Officers believe there is no immediate danger to the public.

The teenager was not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.