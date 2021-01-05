Bonneville County Sheriff

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is enforcing winter closures on a number of back-country roads.

The closures are made on the basis of maintenance and safety issues, but they also help facilitate grooming of winter trail systems for tracked vehicles.

Deputies are concerned about drivers who disobey road closure signs and end up stuck or stranded in areas with little or no cell service and without winter survival gear.

In fact, people who drive beyond the signs could be charged with a misdemeanor and that officers will be taking enforcement action as appropriate.

The closure areas include the following:

Kepps Crossing at Eagles Pass

Bone Road and Blackfoot Reservoir Road beyond the Snowmobile parking lots

Foothill Road between 85th E. and 115th E.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Johnson Road from 101st N. to the Blacktail Road

Bear Creek

Meadow Creek

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Fall Creek

Snake River Road from Vanoy Dugway to Indian Creek

The post Bonneville deputies to enforce winter closures appeared first on Local News 8.