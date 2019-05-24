Bonneville GOP accepting annual essay scholarship competition entries

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with John Henager, Second Vice Chairman for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is inviting high school juniors and seniors to participate in their annual Independence Day essay scholarship contest.

The topic contestants are asked to write about this year is “Capitalism vs. Socialism.”

“It’s so timely in today’s ever changing political environment,” John Henager, second vice chairman for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, told KID NewsRadio. “It seems like not that long ago socialism was sort of a taboo label, and more and more we’re seeing open socialists who refer to themselves as such and fully adopt the policies, and that’s alarming to those of us that hold free market principles. It’s important as the meaning of wards change and over time the historical perspective changes that our schools and our students are thinking about socialism and capitalism in a real world application.”

The first place winner will receive $500, the second place winner will receive $250.

Students who wish to participate should submit a 500 word essay by June 15th. Submissions can be sent to jbhenager@gmail.com. Interested individuals can also visit the organization’s Facebook page for full details.