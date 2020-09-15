BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced an emergency closure of Bonneville High School Wednesday and Thursday.
A student who was in attendance at the school Tuesday morning has tested positive.
All extracurricular activities involving Bonneville students will also be suspended from September 15 through September 17.
Woolstenhulme said teachers and staff will work to identify those students who were in close contact with this student and notify those families with students who will need to quarantine for the next 10 days.
You can read his full letter below.
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Today, we learned that a Bonneville High School student who was in attendance this morning has tested positive for COVID-19. Because this student was in attendance today, all classes at BONNEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL will be canceled on Wednesday, September 16th and Thursday, September 17th. All extracurricular activities involving Bonneville students will also be suspended from September 15th – September 17th.
Tomorrow, our teachers and staff will work to identify those students who were in close contact with this student and notify those families with students who will need to quarantine for the next 10 days. During the school closure, Bonneville School District staff will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all district schools and buses.
At this time, we plan for classes at Bonneville to resume on Friday. On Thursday, teachers will provide online learning and instruction to students through Google Classroom or Schoology. If your student needs a device to engage in online learning, they may pick up a Chromebook from the front office at Bonneville on Wednesday between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.
As more cases are being confirmed across the state, it is important to remain vigilant. The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Washing our hands often with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask when six feet cannot be maintained
Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, persistent coughing, shortness of breath, and recent loss of taste or smell. If you or someone in your family develop symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Our greatest responsibility is the safety of our students and staff. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of Bonneville High School and School District 93.
Sincerely,
Scott Woolstenhulme, Superintendent
