Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark has announced he will seek re-election in 2020. He has held the post for past five years, but has served in the prosecutor’s office for almost 18 years.

In his announcement, Clark said, ” I strive to hold offenders accountable; provide excellent legal advice to the elected officials of Bonneville County; to be an effective advocate for the continuous improvement of the judicial system and the standard bearer of professionalism and ethics in the practice of law.”

Clark also said he would also work to ensure the rights of crime victims to be treated with fairness and compassion.

He said his office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who commit crimes while “proactively addressing specific mental health and substance abuse needs through our problem solving courts and other treatment programs.”