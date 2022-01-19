AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville Joint School District 93 is still in need of substitute teachers.

School was canceled district-wide Friday, Jan. 14 due to a large percentage of teachers being out with sickness and not enough subs to take their spot.

Nancy Peterson, the sub placement coordinator for the district, says more subs are needed to prevent more school closures.

“It’s really important that we have more subs because the reasons for the cancelation (Friday) was because we don’t have enough subs to cover, you know, the teachers and the staff that are out,” Peterson said. “So we really need the community to rally around and come and help us so that we can keep the schools open. If you can only even sub one day a month, that would be great.”

Peterson also says there are volunteer opportunities as well.

“We have a lot of parents who have signed up to be volunteers in their children’s schools, and if they wanted to sub just at their child’s school and want to only sub during the pandemic part of this, then that’s great. We’re happy to get them signed up and, you know, get them available,” Peterson said.

More info on how to volunteer, or apply to be a sub can be found here.

