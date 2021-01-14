Superintendent Scott Woolstenhume outlines upcoming levy elections.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bonneville District 93 School Board will ask its patrons to approve a Plant Facility Levy and Supplemental Levy at the polls March 9.

The Plant Facilities levy asks for $3.8 million a year each year for 10 years. The estimated annual cost of the levy would be a tax of $93.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The district currently collects a plant facilities levy that costs $68.90 per $100,000 valuation. That levy expires June 30,2021. As a result, the net increase would be no more than $24.60 per $100,000 of assessed value.

The board will seek approval of a $6.8 million per year supplemental levy for two years. The estimated average cost of the levy would be $167.30 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. The district currently collects a supplemental levy of $142.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. That levy expires on June 30, 2021. As a result, the net increase would be no more than $24.60 per $100,000 of assessed value.

The plant facilities fund may only be used to maintain, repair, or replace public school facilities. It will require a super majority approval to pass.

A supplemental levy can be used to provide additional funding for any school district operational cost, like salaries and benefits. It requires only a simple majority for approval.

The post Bonneville school district to seek levy approvals appeared first on Local News 8.