An explosion at a home in Bonneville County earlier this month has the local sheriff’s department asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

While no one was hurt during the explosion, extensive damage was done to the front of a residence on Vision Drive. Deputies have collected images from security cameras, showing a male suspect placing a device at the front door of the residence and lighting a fuse before walking away.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, or who has information on the case, to contact a deputy through dispatch by calling 208-529-1200.