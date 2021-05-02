IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are making sure one of their own is never forgotten.

Deputy Wyatt Maser’s name was chosen to be added to the East Idaho Workers Memorial at Freeman Park.

The memorial is in honor of all workers and laborers who died while on the job.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The sheriff’s office said it was an “honor to participate in the service” Saturday, which included a proclamation from Mayor Rebecca Casper recognizing the yearly event.

Deputy Maser died almost a year ago, responding to a call when a fellow officer accidentally hit him with his car.

The post Bonneville Sheriff’s Office deputy added to East Idaho Workers Memorial appeared first on Local News 8.