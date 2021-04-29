IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With the weather warming up, more people are getting out and riding things like ATV’s and UTV’s.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is now reminding drivers and riders about being safe while taking part in the fun.

In the last month, officials in eastern Idaho have responded to two separate crashes involving little kids.

At the end of March, a four-year-old boy in Jefferson County was killed when his ATV rolled over. Investigators say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

And on Monday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a similar incident, explains Sergeant Bryan Lovell.

“A five-year-old boy on a four-wheeler. He was on the four-wheeler by himself and wasn’t wearing a helmet. I don’t know how the crash happened or why it happened, just that it happened and our deputies are still investigating that,” Lovell said.

On average, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responds to 50 ATV and UTV accidents throughout the year, but especially once the weather starts to warm up, Lovell states.

“It’s very very common, as soon as the snow starts going away we start responding to ATV, motorcycle incidents up in the backcountry,” Lovell said.

Now they’re reminding people to be safe when riding or driving.

For those under 18, it’s the law to waer a helmet.

“Idaho law requires anybody on a motorcycle or an ATV to wear a helmet. But we recommend anyone that is riding those kinds of machines to wear a helmet because it’s safer and it’s going to protect you if you do get in an incident,” Lovell said.

But not just any old helmet.

“At times, our backcountry deputies encounter people and they’ve got their kids on the four-wheeler, or the utility vehicle, and they’re wearing like a bicycle helmet or something that’s made for a pedal bike,” Lovell said.

It has to be Department of Transportation certified.

“Usually you can see that when you buy that at the store. It’ll have a mark or an insignia on it that says it’s DOT certified. And you want to make sure you have that. That’s what’s required in the law and will protect you best,” Lovell said.

Lovell also reminds people to make sure whatever you’re driving or riding is registered.

And if you’re going out in the backcountry, to let people know where you’re going, when you’ll be back, and to be aware if you’re on private property or not.

