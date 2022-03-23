IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is turning to a new medium to help solve a cold case.

Donna Lemon’s body was found on Milligan Road in July 1973, and her unsolved murder was recently featured on the podcast The Deck.

It’s not the first East Idaho case featured, but it is the first for Bonneville County.

“She was a nurse from the Bozeman Montana area, found stabbed to death on Milligan Road near the Snake River. Her vehicle was found a short distance away, where the Idaho Falls Library is now,” Sargeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said. “We still don’t know why Donna was in Idaho Falls at the time.”

Detectives have been working on the case since 1973, along with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office in Montana.

Lovell says podcasts are a great way to get info out to a large number of people.

“It’s a great avenue to get that information out to search for that lead or that tip,” he said.

Lovell said podcasting has the ability to go more in-depth. “Listeners can kind of wrap their heads around these details of what happened.”

Lovell says the attention on the “open-ended” cases may spark some sort of new information or tidbit to help connect the dots, bringing closure not only to the families but the detectives who’ve worked on the case over the years.

“They’ve all got a got a stake in this, they’ve all got an interest in seeing some closure happen,” Lovell said. “Any time we get some success and bring some closure, we love seeing that for families. But it definitely brings some closure and satisfaction to the officers that have worked this.”

And it’s not just the Lemon case they’re working on closing. Lovell says they have a “handful” of cases still open.

“Our duty is to continue to work those. And we do,” Lovell said. “For the victims, for the family, because they didn’t deserve to be victims of these crimes. And it is our job to solve these and bring those families of those victims some answers.”

Those with information on the Donna Lemon case or any other crime are encouraged to contact crime stoppers at www.ifcrime.org or submit tips online.

