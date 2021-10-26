IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The little ghost and goblins are getting ready to visit the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.

Boo at the Zoo is this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It took a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They tell us Boo at the Zoo is Idaho Falls’ largest Halloween attraction.

In 2019, More than 15,000 people came through their gates.

“Boo at the Zoo is one of the largest fundraisers the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society hosts,” executive director Laurie Gravatt said. “You need to be here this Thursday, FridaY and Saturday. The weather is going to be perfect, we’ve got the zoo decorated, lights are up, pumpkins are out, the animals are ready. So we’re ready to go.”

Boo at the Zoo begins at 5 p.m. each night with gates closing at 8:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets HERE.

