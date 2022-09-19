BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In an effort to help raise the reading level of Native American children, the Just 4 Kids Urgent Care and Hall Foundation has partnered with Blackfoot School District #55 to get books in their hands.

Just 4 Kids Community Relations Manager Dusty Johns says the goal is to raise the overall reading level.

“It’s around 42% in that community. They are neighbors and our friends.”

He says their secondary goal is to gather as many books as possible.

“We’re trying to gather, materials so they have better access to books, just like anybody.”

Joy Mickelsen, the federal programs director of the school district, says after partnering with the Tribal youth education program they realized how large the need was.

“We’re seeing our Native American population. Their literacy scores are starting to improve. And with that comes a larger desire to read and the bigger need for more access to books.”

She says the drive is a large part of the answer.

“The Tribal Youth Education Program functions out on the reservation, and they have they work with K-2 students and students third grade through 12th grade. And with that, they needed reading materials. And so what we’re trying to do is support them.” That support doesn’t end with the book drive. She says the district has larger goals too. “we’re looking at possibly trying to write grants to create a bookmobile for just the reason that you shared is getting the books into the hands of the students.”

Johns says people can just dust off some of their old books at home.

“The cool thing is, a lot of us have, Books that our kids have outgrown. They’re just sitting on a shelf and gathering dust. And so why not gather them together and give them to, people who actually need them?”

The drive will continue to run until the end of the month. You can donate books at any Just 4 Kids Urgent care location, Sandcreek Broulim’s, Hall foundation offices off 17th street in Idaho Falls or the Blackfoot District office.

Mickelsen adds ,”We have several drop off spots here at the Blackfoot School District Office. There’s places from Madison to Malad that you can drop off books.”

Any gently used to new book will do. The drive will run until the end of the month, and the district will help deliver the books at a ceremony next Thursday.

The post Books 4 Kids to help put books in hands of kids in need appeared first on Local News 8.