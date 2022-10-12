POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For the third year, the Idaho State University Graduate School is hosting its Annual Book Drive to benefit local elementary schools.

The mission of the book drive is to expand the number of diverse books in local kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms. During the first two years, the book drive has added more than 1,000 books to 19 schools to local elementary classrooms. The 2020 book drive garnered 364 books donated, and the 2021 book drive brought in 679. The goal for 2022 is to distribute 1,000 books.

The Graduate School captures various books, authors, illustrators and subjects through various sources then creates a wish list through Amazon to allow a seamless purchase and direct ship to the Graduate School office. Donors can also shop local and independent bookstores to ship or drop off books. The Graduate School is accepting books through Oct. 28.

“Local businesses or ISU departments can involve their staff in a variety of ways. The most common way is for staff to shop our wish list or use it as a guide, and bring books into their business. Business representatives can then drop off the full collection to our office, or the Graduate School staff can pick up,” said Tracy Collum, Associate Dean of the Graduate School.

The annual book drive is part of #GradSchoolGives, the Graduate School’s community service initiative.

For more information and the wish list, visit www.isu.edu/graduate/about/book-drive/.

