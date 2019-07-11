Boston EMT brutally stabbed by patient in ambulance: police

A Boston first responder underwent emergency surgery Wednesday after being stabbed multiple times by a patient she was treating in the back of an ambulance while en route to the hospital, officials said.

A 31-year-old “emotionally disturbed” woman began stabbing the female EMT who was treating her in the back of an ambulance headed for Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley told the Boston Herald. The male EMT driving pulled over to intervene. The patient attacked the second first responder with pepper spray, Hooley said.

SEATTLE STABBING SPREE BY REPORTEDLY NAKED MAN LEAVES SEVERAL INJURED

Fellow EMTs responded to a call about a medic in distress around 4 p.m. outside the courthouse. The EMT underwent emergency surgery, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. She is expected to make a full recovery. She’s worked for the Emergency Services department for 11 years.

The patient turned alleged attacker– who police later identified as Julie Tejada— was subdued at the scene and taken into custody. Tejada is charged with assault with intent to murder and other charges. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday. The male EMT was also treated at the hospital and released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are not releasing the names of the first responders injured at this time. Officials would not confirm what weapon was used to stab the EMT. A source told Boston’s Fox 25 that the psychiatric patient used a scissor in the attack. The Boston Herald also reported a scissor was found at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.