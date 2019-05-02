Boston subway passengers help, snuggle with squirrel

A fuzzy rodent on a Boston trolley sent some passengers into a brief panic during their Monday morning commute, before it willingly snuggled with one of them.

Some commuters on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority‘s Red Line car were surprised when a baby squirrel dashed through the doors of the trolley at the Ashmont station, prompting some to jump onto their seats.

“They weren’t sure if it would attack them,” passenger Rosanne Foley told Boston.com. “I explained it was only a baby squirrel to help calm things down.”

As the passengers warmed up to the critter, one woman picked it up with a reusable bag and snuggled with it in her arms and pet its head, Foley told the news site. Another offered the squirrel a piece of a granola bar. The animal remained in the car for two stops and left at the aboveground Fields Corner station.

“We were thinking best to release above ground where it could see trees rather than underground in Shawmut,” Foley said.

Lisa Battiston, a spokeswoman for the MBTA, said the agency was still working to identify the squirrel’s whereabouts. She thanked the passengers for their compassion, but encouraged customers to avoid contact with stray animals.