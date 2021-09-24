SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure Order #04-13-21-015 has been reduced in size to exclude the southwest portion of the Wilderness.

The lightning caused fire that began on August 10 has burned 79,856 acres and is 57% contained.

A point protection strategy is being applied to the Boundary Creek Fire, which is burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

Sulphur Group – Crews extinguished two small spot fires just west of Sulphur Creek Ranch; firefighters will grid for any other possible spots today. Four miles of the shaded fuel break along the 579 Road has been completed, and two additional chippers arrived to help with slash work.

In the Seafoam Group, smoke was visible over the ridge of Lime Creek yesterday afternoon. Firefighters scouted a trail to Lost Packer Mine for a possible contingency line. Contingency plans are being created for Lost Packer Mine and Loon Creek areas. Snagging along main travel corridor and backhaul of pumps and other equipment will occur today.

Scarface Group – Firefighters patrolled along the Middle Fork Salmon River from Marble Creek eastward toward

Cougar Creek Ranch, cold-trailing and extinguishing heat pockets. Areas above the Middle Fork Lodge were also

gridded for spots, none were found. A significant amount of backhaul is planned aerially today.

Smoke was visible from Little Soldier Mountain in the Pistol Group yesterday. Today, crews will continue to test water

handling equipment at Indian Creek Guard Station and Pistol Creek Ranch and reinforce more of the previously-used handline. Two radio repeaters will be relocated to improve communications in this group.

Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of all closure areas. The SalmonChallis National Forest closure area and map can be viewed on their website. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Boundary Creek, Indian Creek, and Thomas Creek launch sites are closed to boaters until further notice. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

Boise National Forest Area and Road Closure Order #0402-05-88 is in effect for Fir Creek Campground, Blue Bunch

Trailhead, and the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. The closure order and map may be viewed on the Boise National Forest website.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire for public and firefighter safety. The surrounding backcountry airstrips remain open to general aviation; pilots should coordinate with Central Idaho Dispatch, and monitor both the TFR and backcountry frequencies.

