SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐015.

Description of Closed Area, Roads, and Trails (#04-13-21-015):

Closed Area: All NFS lands in the Middle Fork District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area (FCNOR Wilderness Area) boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #550 Artillery Dome Road, then following the FCNOR Wilderness Area boundary south and east to the junction of National Forest System Trail (NFST) #4028 Mountain Meadows Trail and NFSR #583 Bear Valley Mountain Lookout Road, then following a straight line southeast to NFSR #568 Dagger Falls Road, then following east and north along the FCNOR Wilderness Area boundary to its junction with NFST #4007 Rapid River Trail, then following north on NFST #4007 Rapid River Trail to its junction with the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, then following south and west on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River to its junction with Elkhorn Creek, the following east on Elkhorn Creek to the point of origin at the junction of the FCNOR Wilderness Area boundary and NFSR#550 Artillery Dome Road.

Closed Roads and Trails: All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area

The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. “The Salmon-Challis National Forest is coordinating with stakeholders and taking into full consideration the impacts to hunting season and Middle Fork of the Salmon River trips,” said Heath Perrine, Challis-Yankee Fork/Middle Fork District Ranger, “Public and firefighter safety is the number one priority for the Boundary Fire.”

This Order will be in effect when signed and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

You can view the order HERE.

The lightning-caused Boundary Fire less than two miles W of Boundary Creek Boat Launch was detected on August 10.

It has burned 14,386 acres and is 15% contained.

On Thursday, the fire was active with group torching, short-range spotting and uphill runs.

The Boundary Creek side is more active than the other flanks of the fire.

Crews estimate full containment on Saturday, October 30.

