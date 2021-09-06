SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning-caused Boundary Fire, less than two miles W of Boundary Creek Boat Launch, was detected on August 10.

It has burned 26,589 acres and is 20% contained.

Firefighter and public safety are the number one priority for the Boundary Fire. On Sunday, the fire was active with group torching, short-range spotting, and uphill runs. The fire grew to the northwest towards Morehead Lookout and was backing and flanking in Blue Moon Creek. The fire moved towards Blue Bunch Mountain up Dagger Creek, impacts to the Boundary Creek Road (#568) continue.

The Boundary Creek Road is currently inaccessible due to downed trees, firefighters cleared about ¼ mile of the road Sunday. Crews continue mop up of the fire near Morgan Ranch and are working near Sulphur Creek Ranch improving and implementing point protection strategies. Additional supplies were delivered on the east side of the fire and firefighters were able to continue with point protection measures.

On Monday, firefighters will continue to evaluate the fire’s progression, will hold and improve point protection measures, and monitor growth towards values in and near the fire area. Firefighters will work to clear the Boundary Creek Road when it is safe to do so. A point protection strategy is being used to protect values at risk. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

Smoke is drifting into the area from fires in California and Oregon. Smoke from the Boundary Fire will remain visible from the community of Stanley and the surrounding area if the drift smoke from other fires to the west disperses.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04‐13‐21‐015. The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. For a description of the closure area and map please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7795/65480/. Fire managers continue to assess closures on a daily basis. Float boaters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information.

Nationally, there are 59 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 49 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

Crews estimate full containment on Saturday, October 30.

