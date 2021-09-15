SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Boundary and Scarface Fires merged and are being managed as a single incident.

The lightning caused fire has burned 60,979 acres and is 48% contained.

The fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Lowman Ranger District of the Boise National Forest. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

The fire was active Tuesday on Blue Bunch Mountain in the southwest area, in the Lime Creek area, as well as in the

Thomas Creek area backing towards Little Soldier Creek and flanking eastward along the Middle Fork of the Salmon

River. No infrared mapping was flown Tuesday night.

Helicopters dropped water near Lime Creek and shuttled crews off the fire who have timed out. Firefighters continued

holding and improving point protection measures at the Mountain King Mine.

Firefighters continue to evaluate and monitor the fire’s progression near private property and Forest Service

infrastructure in Sulphur Creek, Morgan Creek Ranch, Thomas Creek, Little Creek Guard Station, Harlan Creek, Boundary Creek and Seafoam Guard Station, as well as local mines. Point protection involves protecting specific assets or highly valued resources without directly halting the continued general spread of the fire. This is appropriate in remote areas when very few resources are available. Management action plans are being constructed for point protection strategies on the Boise National Forest, as the fire continues southward movement.

The Salmon Challis has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015. The order is in place to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure. Float boaters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information.

