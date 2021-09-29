SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning cause Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 84,138 acres and is 58% contained.

A point protection strategy is being applied to the Boundary Creek Fire, which is burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The desired end state for this incident is that the fire will have taken its natural course while values-at-risk and firefighters have been protected.

Crews awoke to rain and snow showers Tuesday morning, and the precipitation helped to minimize fire activity.

In the Sulphur Group, crews completed chipping operations along the 579 Road. South of Blue Bunch Mountain, where the fire was active on Monday, firefighters saw minimal fire activity. Wednesday, Boise Crew 5 will head to Sulphur Creek Ranch and begin setting up for a burnout operation between the creek and the ranch to ensure its protection.

Crews in the Seafoam Group cleared the road to Mountain King Mine and assessed the structures at Greyhound Mine after fire activity increased around it Monday. On Wednesday, firefighters will head to Ruffneck Peak, where they will have the best vantage point should fire activity increase.

Pistol Group also saw moderated fire activity due to the precipitation received in the morning. Finer fuels in the area of Jackass Gulch continued to burn. Wednesday, crews will be consolidating equipment for backhaul from Little Creek Guard Station, Hood Ranch, and Sater Cabin.

Closure Order #04-13-21-015 was rescinded Tuesday and replaced with Closure Order #04-13-21-116. Visit

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices to view the new closure area and map. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

Boise National Forest Area and Road Closure Order #0402-05-88 is in effect for Fir Creek Campground, Blue Bunch Trailhead, and the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices to view the closure area and map.

The temporary flight restriction (TFR) over the fire was lifted Tuesday afternoon. Backcountry airstrips are open to general aviation. Pilots should coordinate with Central Idaho Dispatch and monitor the backcountry frequencies.

