SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 73,620 acres and is 48% contained.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness

(FCRONRW), on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Lowman Ranger District of the Boise National Forest. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority. Very little fire growth

Sunday, and no aerial missions were flown due to weather.

In keeping with wilderness values, minimum impact suppression tactics, or MIST, are being used as much as possible

in the FCRONRW. Some MIST being applied to this fire include use of crosscut saws instead of chainsaws, where feasible, and helicopters dropping buckets of water instead of helitanker drafting.

Motorized or mechanized intrusions into wilderness must be requested and approved by the Forest Supervisor or Regional Forester and documented and kept by the Incident Commander. Some examples of wilderness intrusions include smoke jumper landings, para-cargo drops, helicopter landings, long-line deliveries of food, supplies and equipment, water dips, chainsaw use, and use of portable pumps, all of which are being employed on this fire.

In the Sulphur Group, two additional crews arrived yesterday and assisted with fuels reduction and chipping activities

along the 579 Road. Contingency scouting for future management actions occurred. Snow fell on Blue Bunch Mountain above 6,500 ft. Today continuation of protection of Sulphur Ck Ranch and ensuring operability of pumps in Fir Creek.

As the Seafoam Group received intermittent precipitation, including snow on Vanity Summit, firefighters winterized

equipment around the Seafoam Guard Station. They also looked for opportunities to re-engage the Fire to further

secure the Greyhound, Mountain King and Fontez Mines and areas to mop up when it is safe to do so.

Scarface Group received very little precipitation, scouted along the Middle Fork Salmon River to determine the fire’s

location and impact. The spot that occurred days ago across the Middle Fork near Marble Creek was also reassessed

and mopped up. Mopping up continued near Thomas Creek and the Little Creek Guard Station.

A new Pistol Creek Group will be flown in to assess and begin protection strategies for this area near the northwest

perimeter of the fire.

On the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015 is in place to protect public health and safety. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure.

Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information. Closure orders and maps may be viewed on the Salmon Challis National Forest web page. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect daily for public and firefighter safety.

