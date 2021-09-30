SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 84,535 acres and is 64% contained.

A point protection strategy is being applied to the Boundary Creek Fire, which is burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The desired end state for this incident is the fire will have taken its natural course while values-at-risk and firefighters have been protected.

Firefighters saw a slight increase in fire activity as fuels dried out from Tuesday’s precipitation.

In the Sulphur Group, snow melted on Blue Bunch Mountain, where firefighters saw residual heat surface again. Boise Crew 5 hiked into Sulphur Creek Ranch, set up for a burning operations, and completed about 1/3 of the planned activity. This work will continue today and is expected to be completed this week. Firefighters will also continue to keep Boundary Creek Road open and clear of obstructions.

Crews in the Seafoam Group saw increased activity in Harlan Creek, Lime Creek and Sulphur Creek areas, and they will continue to keep an eye on those areas. Firefighters will once again head to Ruffneck Peak, where they will have the best vantage point should fire activity increase further.

Crews will also ensure the road to Rapid River trailhead is open and evaluate the bridge.

Pistol Group saw increased fire activity on Big Soldier Mountain. Crews consolidated excess equipment for backhaul from Little Creek Guard Station, Hood Ranch, and Sater Cabin. Today, crews will continue do the same at the Thomas Creek Airstrip.

Air Operations flew a communications mission to check on the Boundary scene of action repeater, which went out of service Monday. Technicians found the solar panel knocked over and battery drained but managed to get the equipment back in working order.

Closure Order #04-13-21-116 remains in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. To view the closure area and map, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

Boise National Forest Area and Road Closure Order #0402-05-88 is in effect for Fir Creek Campground, Blue Bunch Trailhead, and the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices to view the closure area and map.

Backcountry airstrips are open to general aviation. Pilots should coordinate with Central Idaho Dispatch and monitor the backcountry frequencies.

