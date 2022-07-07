BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KIFI) – The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department is giving some insight into the search for Dylan Rounds.

Officials say the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing, and law enforcement continues to be in the Lucin area.

At this time, there are no organized searches planned for members of the public to participate in that are supported or authorized by law enforcement.

“We are asking the public to not search the area, as it has the potential to compromise the investigation,” the department said.

Officials are working with the Rounds family who has released the following statement:

“As a family, we are not asking for, or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds at this time. We request that everyone allow law enforcement to continue their organized investigation without any hindrance or interference, in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.We thank everyone for their continued support in finding Dylan Rounds.”

