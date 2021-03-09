CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Police in Wyoming arrested a 13-year-old boy after finding a 14-year-old boy dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers found the dead boy in east Cheyenne around 3 a.m. Monday, police said in a statement.

The youth was booked into a juvenile jail on manslaughter and theft charges. Police weren’t releasing additional information, including the boys’ identities.

The case remained under investigation.

