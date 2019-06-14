Boy, 16, fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox: 'They killed my son over nothing,' mom cries

Johnny Peluyera, 16, of Merrillville, Ind., was looking to sell his Microsoft Xbox game console. The teen thought he found a buyer in Gary, just a few miles away, after using an online sales app.

But when Johnny and his dad went to Gary to sell the device, they found trouble instead.

Two males tried to rob Johnny, with one taking out a semi-automatic handgun, as Johnny’s dad watched from the car, according to police.

“That’s when he told his son, ‘Leave the Xbox,’” Commander Jack Hamady of the Gary Police Department told Chicago’s WLS-TV.

Johnny then ran back to the car but one of the suspects fired a shot, killing Johnny.

His dad was not injured, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“My son is gone,” Kelly Arroyo, the teen’s mother, told WLS. “My son is never coming back.

“They killed my son over nothing,” she continued. “They didn’t even get the gaming system. They didn’t even get the Xbox so why did they have to shoot him?”

Police say they’re searching for two suspects in their late teens or early 20s who were wearing shorts and hoodies.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gary Police Department at 219-755-3852 or the crime tip line at 866-274-6347.