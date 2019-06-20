Boy released from hospital after 2-story fall

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A 3-year-old Spanish Fork boy who fell from a second-story window has been released from a hospital.



The family of Jacob Stallings said in a statement Tuesday he has made a “miraculous recovery” since falling 13 feet to a cement driveway on June 11.



The boy was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital last week after he suffered a critical head injury.



Police have said he likely pushed through a window screen.