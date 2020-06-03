IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Grand Teton Boy Scout Council task force has recommended the Council suspend all resident camps and Cub Scout Day Camp operations.

The Council’s Executive Board approved the recommendations Tuesday.

During multiple conference calls, the task force reviewed risk management, health and safety, properties, camp programs and training committees.

Jason Eborn, director of camping operations, said ““the health and safety of our Scouts leaders, and camp staff is our primary concern and after long discussions and thorough examination of the State, CDC, and BSA guidelines connected with the Covid-19 pandemic it became obvious that we would not be able to guarantee safe operations under the conditions.”

Although they will be available for individual Scout unit and family use, the closed camps include Krupp Scout Hollow, Island Park Scout Camp, and Camp Little Lemhi.

A Trail to Eagle merit badge program will be offered on a day-camp basis at Krupp Scout Hollow. And, a whitewater high adventure program will be held at the Howard H. Dougherty Salmon River High Adventure Base.

Eborn said, “we know this is a great disappointment to our Scouts and leaders, but we are confident that they can still find ways to keep the spirit of Scouting alive and help our youth during these challenging times.”

The council said all camp payments will be refunded or they can be rolled over to next year’s camps.