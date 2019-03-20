Boyfriend slashed with sword after woman catches him molesting her daughter, 5: police

A Georgia mother slashed her boyfriend with a sword last week after she walked in on him molesting her 5-year-old daughter, police said.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office said the mother, who was not identified, told deputies that she grabbed a large sword when John Lawarren Williams, 25, tried to escape the house and sliced him on one of his hands. Williams had run away before deputies responded to the mother’s call around midnight Thursday.

The mother and child were taken to a local hospital that night, FOX24 of Macon, Ga., reported. It was unclear what condition the child was in.

Williams surrendered to authorities at 6 the next morning, the station reported. He was treated for a minor cut to his left hand and taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children. He was being held without bond.