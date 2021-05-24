POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Brady Chapel will be open to the public Memorial Day.

Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) members will be hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The open house provides an opportunity for the community to visit and learn more about the Chapel and the current efforts to preserve this piece of Pocatello history,” said Jim Anglesey, City of Pocatello Staff Liaison to the HPC.

The group is raising funds to restore Brady Chapel ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2022 with the Brady Chapel Centennial Campaign, and donations will be accepted at the open house.

“Support from the community is crucial to preserving Brady Chapel,” Anglesey said. “In doing so, we hope that the Chapel may be used and enjoyed by the public for generations to come.”

Those who can’t attend the open house but would like to donate to the effort can find more information HERE.

