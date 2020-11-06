POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you have ever driven past Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, you have likely noticed Brady Chapel.

The historic landmark was originally built in 1922 and is rarely open to the public, but this Veterans Day people will be able to see the iconic building.

The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) will be holding an open house at Brady Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery, Wednesday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the event, HPC members will answer questions about the nearly century-old structure.

“The open house will provide an opportunity for the community to visit and learn more about the Brady Chapel and the current efforts to restore and preserve this local icon,” said Jim Anglesey, City of Pocatello Staff Liaison to the HPC. “The event will include a special presentation that honors the Civil War and Spanish American War veterans interred at Mountain View Cemetery who received new military markers in October as well as the volunteers who paid for and placed the markers.”

Brady Chapel was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1922 and was constructed by the family of former Idaho Governor and Senator James Brady following his death. Built in a French Gothic Revival style, the Chapel was designed by renowned architect Frank Paradice. In the 1970s, Brady Chapel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Currently, members of the HPC are raising money to help restore the chapel ahead of its rededication in 2022 and donations will be accepted at the open house. Once the Chapel is completely restored, it will be available as a venue for events such as funerals, weddings, receptions, and other similar events.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear face coverings while inside Brady Chapel.