BLISS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bray Fire was reported Monday at 4:25 p.m. northeast of Bliss. It is estimated at 12,000 acres, and structures are threatened.

Monday’s winds created difficult conditions for firefighters, causing the fire to have multiple heads and burn in several directions.

Fire crews worked through the night to secure the northern flank with dozer line and a back burn.

Ground and air resources will work together to secure Monday night’s efforts and created containment lines along the southern half of the fire.

Firefighters are facing difficult weather conditions again Tuesday with high winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity.

Fire investigators did determined the fire was human caused.

Crews from Twin Falls District BLM and Sawtooth National Forest remain on scene.

