BLISS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fire crews worked throughout the night to contain the Bray Fire northeast of Bliss.

Crews will remain on scene to monitor and mop up hot spots.

The fire has been mapped at 20,345 acres.

Estimated control date is Thursday at 10:00 p.m. There are no structures threatened.

This is the final update for the Bray Fire.

