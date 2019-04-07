BREAKING: Church of Jesus Christ announces new, restored temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced an effort to restore some of the faith’s original temples and plans to build new temples across the world.

The announcement came during the final session of the faith’s annual general conference on Sunday, April 7.

Among the locations to receive either restored or new temples include:

St. George, Utah

Manti, Utah

Logan, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah

Pago Pago, American Samoa

Okinawa City, Okinawa

Neiafu, Tonga

Tooele Valley, Utah

Moses Lake, Washington

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Antofagasta, Chile

Budapest, Hungary

According to the Church’s Newsroom, President Nelson has announced 27 new temples since assuming the presidency of the Church.