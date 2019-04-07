SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced an effort to restore some of the faith’s original temples and plans to build new temples across the world.
The announcement came during the final session of the faith’s annual general conference on Sunday, April 7.
Among the locations to receive either restored or new temples include:
- St. George, Utah
- Manti, Utah
- Logan, Utah
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Pago Pago, American Samoa
- Okinawa City, Okinawa
- Neiafu, Tonga
- Tooele Valley, Utah
- Moses Lake, Washington
- San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- Antofagasta, Chile
- Budapest, Hungary
According to the Church’s Newsroom, President Nelson has announced 27 new temples since assuming the presidency of the Church.