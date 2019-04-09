BREAKING: Governor Little signs Medicaid expansion into law

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has signed Medicaid expansion into law with work requirements included.

The law comes after a compromise involving a federal waiver for work requirements to remove people from Medicaid for failing to meet the requirements.

Democrats slammed the governor for implementing Medicaid expansion with the added requirements.

“Instead of implementing Medicaid Expansion the Idaho way, Gov. Little and the Majority ignored the voters and created a fiscally irresponsible program likely to end up in court,” according to a press release. “This legislation is designed to restrict people’s access to Medicaid Expansion while costing the state millions every year. It is inevitable that there will be a second gap population when Idahoans cannot jump the ridiculous hurdles that the Majority has put up to get healthcare coverage.”

Medicaid expansion has been one of the few remaining issues on the Idaho Legislature’s to-do list before adjourning.