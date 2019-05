BREAKING: IFPD makes arrest in 1996 Angie Dodge murder case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho Falls Police have arrested a suspect in the Angie Dodge murder case.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson announced 53-year-old Brian Leigh Dripps confessed to the rape and murder of the 18-year-old Idaho Falls teen.

Police arrested Dripps after DNA linked him to the 1996 murder.

Dripps could face the death penalty.