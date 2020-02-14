News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A new kind of business is planting its seeds in Bannock County and is expected to sprout into hops.

Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is one of many people excited about Pocatello’s growing brewery industry.

Recently opened Off The Rails Brewery is now joining a number of breweries within the city.

It’s located at 228 S Main St in Pocatello.

Over the past decade, Boise has become the home for a number of nationally-known breweries as well as a number of beer festivals.

Now, some believe that industry is making its way east.

Local News 8’s Brady Halbleib is following this story and will have a full update tonight.