IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Brian Dripps is set to be in court Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with a status hearing.

Dripps was arrested in May 2019 and charged with the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1996.

The arrest came after police tracked him down in Boise and linked his DNA to the crime scene and shortly after Christopher Tapp was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted in her death.

Dripps confessed to the crime during interviews with police.

But, Dripps ultimately pleaded innocent to the charges and sought to suppress his confession.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled ahead of a scheduled two-week trial set to begin June 8.