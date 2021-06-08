IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The man who pleaded guilty to killing Angie Dodge is scheduled to hear his sentence Tuesday morning, nearly 25 years after she was found murdered.

Brian Dripps is schedule to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. You can watch below.

Dripps pleaded guilty to the murder and 2 counts of rape back in February.

He was arrested in May 2019 after police tracked him down in Boise and linked his DNA to the crime scene.

Christopher Tapp was originally convicted of the crime and spent nearly two decades in jail for it.

Chris Tapp

He was exonerated in July 2019.

Angie Dodge was found stabbed and raped in apartment on I Street in Idaho Falls in June 1996.

